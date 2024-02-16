Man arrested for decapitating his wife, walking with her skull in UP

Barabanki: Police on Friday arrested a man here for allegedly decapitating his wife and walking with her skull.

Anil Kanojia, a resident of the Basara village in Fatehpur police station area of the district, allegedly attacked his wife Vandana (28) with a cleaver following an argument in the morning and decapitated her head.

In a fit of rage, the husband drenched in blood, picked up the severed skull and began walking towards the police station. A police team arrested him on his way, locals said.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said, “Kanojia suspected his wife of adultery. The couple had estranged relations and they often used to argue. Prima facie it appears that he killed his wife in a gruesome manner following arguments in the morning.”

Police have sent the body for a postmortem examination.