Man arrested for desecrating temple in Dehradun

The matter came to light on Tuesday after a video surfaced on social media in which a man is seen urinating inside the precincts of a temple and hurling a stone at it before leaving.

Police arrest (Representative image)

Dehradun: A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly desecrating a temple in the Harrawala area here, police said.

The accused, Saddam, was arrested from the Mehuwala area here on the basis of CCTV footage, said Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh.

His family members claimed that Saddam is mentally unsound and is undergoing treatment at a mental hospital in Selaqui. They told police that he has to be tied up sometimes when he gets too aggressive, the officer said.

Locals had lodged a police complaint, saying this incident had hurt their religious sentiments.

