Man arrested for gang rape, forced conversion of woman in UP

Lucknow: Lucknow police have arrested a 24-year-old man, who allegedly gang-raped a 21-year-old woman and recorded her objectionable videos with the help of his friends, after spiking her ice-cream and extorting Rs 3 lakh.

They even threatened her to post the video on social media.

The man is also accused of forcing the girl to change her religion, police said.

The accused, a resident of Madiyaon, was arrested from Noida on Monday, where he was working in a private firm.

A case against him and his friends was registered in June last, under multiple charges at Aliganj police station.

The police registered another case after the arrest in serious charges including 376 D (gang-rape) and sections related to the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion, at Ghazipur police station in Lucknow.

In her complaint, the victim stated that the man befriended her, and one day, he allegedly drugged her with ice-cream, subjecting her to sexual abuse with his friends. He recorded the entire incident and threatened to share it on social media.

She also accused the man of coercing her into changing her religion, said Abijith R Shankar, ADCP North.

“The prime accused has been arrested, while the search is on to nab the remaining accused,” he added.

