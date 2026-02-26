Man with mental health condition held for offering namaz at temple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Muslim man was arrested in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 23, for allegedly offering namaz at an Ayappa Swamy Temple in Pratap Singaram village of Medchal.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, February 25, around 5:30 pm. Zubair was spotted by members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) inside the temple premises.

In a video shared on social media platforms, a BJYM member said, “Zubair was offering namaz on top of a shed. We do not know if he was there to steal something. We immediately caught him and handed him over to the police.”

The member claimed that there have been similar incidents in the past and is only rising since the Congress government came to power. “Police are also not taking any action apart from registering cases,” he said.

“Hindus are not secure in Telangana. Our women are being lured by the members of the minority community and the Rohingyas,” he said, calling for immediate strict actions.

A man was arrested in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 23, for allegedly offering Namaz at the Ayappa Swamy Temple in Medchal.



In a video shared on social media, members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) said, " Yesterday at around 5:30 PM, a man identified as Zubair… pic.twitter.com/zryex8LfPj — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 26, 2026

The Medipally police, however, said that the accused has been experiencing mental health condition. “We have registered a case under Sections 298 (criminalises injuring or defiling a place of worship or any sacred object with the intent to insult a religion), 299 (punishes deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or beliefs), 196 (promoting enemity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc), 301 (trespassing), 302 (criminalizes deliberately wounding the religious feelings of any person), 333 (house-trespass) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS)

“We will shift him to the Erragadda Mental Hospital,” the police said.