Man arrested for posting objectionable content against PM Modi

As part of this campaign, Suhail, a resident of Eidgah Road, was arrested for allegedly creating and sharing a controversial video of the prime minister on Instagram.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th March 2025 12:18 am IST
Hapur: Police here have arrested a man for allegedly editing and uploading a manipulated photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, officials said Friday.

According to a district police spokesperson, a crackdown is underway against individuals posting objectionable content on social media platforms.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

