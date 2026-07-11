Man arrested for religious conversion in UP’s Bareilly

Bareilly: A man was arrested on charges of alleged religious conversion in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on July 9.

Prempal, from Meerganj, was arrested following a complaint by Ankit, who stated the former gathered people and offered them “benefits for religious conversion.”

Prempal was arrested under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and sent to judicial remand.

Speaking on this, Superintendent of Police (South) Bareilly, Anshika Verma, said that police seized several items, six books and a mobile phone.

Prempal has been sent to judicial remand.