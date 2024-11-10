Man arrested for stealing money by changing QR code of petrol pump

Aizawl: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for stealing money by replacing a QR code sticker displayed at a petrol pump in Aizawl, a senior police officer said.

The accused has been identified as H. Lalrohlua, a resident of Lunglei’s Hrangchalkawn, who currently lives in Aizawl’s Armed Veng locality, he said.

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said that a complaint was received from the manager of Mizofed’s petrol pump at Treasury Square in Aizawl on Saturday stating the scanned QR code sticker displayed at the filling station for transaction by customers was replaced by miscreant at around 3 pm on that day.

Acting on the complaint, the police launched an investigation and arrested Lalrohlua on ground of suspicion on Sunday, he said.

After being thoroughly questioned, the accused, who has no previous criminal record, admitted to have committed the crime, he said.

The accused printed his own GPay QR code and displayed it at the filling station by replacing the legitimate one displayed by the Mizofed, a public sector undertaking, he said.

Khiangte further said that the accused received Rs 2,315 in three transactions through GPay and repaid Rs 890 to one of the payees.

He spent the remaining amount of Rs 1,425, the senior police officer said.