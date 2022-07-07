Man arrested for threatening Bajrang Dal member in Bihar

Patna: The police in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Wednesday arrested a person for allegedly threatening to kill a district convener of Bajrang Dal.

Confirming the development, Rohtas SP Ashish Bharti said that the accused has been identified as Pratik Sharma, a native of Dharahra village under the Darihat police station.

The police also seized Sharma’s Android phone which was used for issuing threats to Bajrang Dal member Sunny Kumar alias Arya Rajput through WhatsApp calls and messages.

“We have arrested a person named Pratik Sharma for allegedly threatening Sunny Kumar, the district convener of Bajrang Dal. The accused had threatened Kumar four days ago following which the latter immediately lodged a police complaint,” Bharti said.

“We are on alert mode ever since the Udaipur incident happened. As the matter was related to a Bajrang Dal leader, we immediately constituted a team of experts to crack the case. The accused has confessed to the crime,” he added.