The police also seized Sharma's Android phone which was used for issuing threats to Bajrang Dal member Sunny Kumar alias Arya Rajput through WhatsApp calls and messages.

Published: 7th July 2022 9:17 am IST
Man arrested for threatening Bajrang Dal member in Bihar
Representative Image

Patna: The police in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Wednesday arrested a person for allegedly threatening to kill a district convener of Bajrang Dal.

Confirming the development, Rohtas SP Ashish Bharti said that the accused has been identified as Pratik Sharma, a native of Dharahra village under the Darihat police station.

“We have arrested a person named Pratik Sharma for allegedly threatening Sunny Kumar, the district convener of Bajrang Dal. The accused had threatened Kumar four days ago following which the latter immediately lodged a police complaint,” Bharti said.

“We are on alert mode ever since the Udaipur incident happened. As the matter was related to a Bajrang Dal leader, we immediately constituted a team of experts to crack the case. The accused has confessed to the crime,” he added.

