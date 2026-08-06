Passenger arrested for attempting to open emergency exit on Kochi-bound flight

Kochi: A passenger was arrested for allegedly attempting to open the emergency exit of a Kuala Lumpur-Kochi flight and threatening fellow passengers and cabin crew, police said on Thursday, August 6.

He is also accused of damaging the exit’s window panel.

The accused was identified as Jamsheer Athanikkal, who was travelling on Batik Air flight OD231 from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred between 9.30 pm and 11.05 pm while the aircraft was in flight.

Also Read Air India flight suddenly loses 300 ft altitude, 15 injured

The FIR alleged that the passenger tried to force open the aircraft’s emergency exit, damaged its window panel and threatened fellow passengers, thereby endangering the safety of those on board.

A passenger was arrested for allegedly attempting to open the emergency exit of a Kuala Lumpur-Kochi flight and threatening fellow passengers and cabin crew, police said on Thursday.



Video: @harish3912 pic.twitter.com/DZzqRrdQfX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 6, 2026

Cabin crew intervened and restrained the passenger, police said.

The case was registered on a complaint lodged by Batik Air’s Security In-Charge at Kochi, and the accused was arrested upon the flight’s arrival early on Thursday.

Police said he has been booked under Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation, Section 11A of the Aircraft Act for violating safety or security directions, and Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act for acts endangering public safety.

Further investigation is underway.