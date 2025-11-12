Man assaulted after trangenders demand Rs 1 lakh for housewarming

Hyderabad: A group of transpersons allegedly attacked a 42-year-old man and his wife for refusing to give Rs 1 lakh as a donation during their housewarming ceremony in Cheeriyal, Hyderabad.

On Saturday, P Sadanandam, a private employee residing in Sri Balaji Enclave had organised the ceremony at his new home when two transgender persons came and demanded Rs 1 lakh.

“When Sadanandam staunchly refused, they allegedly abused and threatened him,” said Keesara police station sub-inspector Srinivas.

The following morning, around 15 transgenders reportedly arrived in auto-rickshaws, attempted to break open the house gate, and attacked Sadanandam with sticks and stones.

“Sadanandam sustained injuries on his head, back, and hands, and received four stitches on his head. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment,” the officer added.

His wife, who came out during the altercation, escaped unhurt.



The attackers fled the scene after neighbours came to the couple’s rescue.

Police have registered a case under Sections 308(3), 118(1), 352, and 351(2) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused. Six persons have been arrested.