Man assaulted, head, moustache partially shaved on theft suspicion in MP; 9 booked

Neemuch: A 36-year-old man was thrashed in full public view and then his head and moustache were partially shaved by a group of people on the suspicion of theft at an agriculture produce market in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The accused, numbering nine, on Thursday made a video of the victim, Mangilal Dhakad, while assaulting and meting out degrading treatment to him at Krishi Upaj Mandi at Manasa, about 30km from the district headquarters, and uploaded it on social media.

Dhakad said he was assaulted and humiliated by the accused, including some traders, as they suspected him of stealing mustard from the agriculture produce market.

Neemuch Superintendent of Police Ankit Jaiswal said as soon as the incident came to the light on Thursday evening, he asked the Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) to take action.

On a complaint of Dhakad, a case has been registered against nine people, including prime accused Vipin Birla and Ghanshyam, a barber who shaved the victim’s head and moustache partially.

They have been charged under IPC sections 294 (abusing), 147 (rioting) and 355 (use of criminal force to dishonour a person), Jaiswal added.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, the police officer added.