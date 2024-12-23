Man assaulted in Bihar, forced to lick spit; FIR filed after video surfaces

In a disturbing incident, a young Muslim man identified as Nabi Hasan was brutally assaulted reportedly by a group of three men. The incident occurred in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur under the Nagar police station area.

In the video of the incident that has surfaced on social media, three to four boys are seen subjecting Hasan to extreme humiliation, forcing him to lick their spit and beating him with sticks and belts while the crowd watches as mute spectators.

Hasan’s family learned bout the incident after the horrific video of the assault emerged and went viral. His mother Farzana, alleged that her son was threatened with a knife and remained silent out of fear. Upon being questioned about the video, Hasan disclosed the details.

Subsequently, the family members filed an FIR at the Nagar police station. Based on the video evidence, police registered a case against three named suspects and five unidentified boys from the Banaras Bank Chowk area of the city.

In the police complaint, Farzana claimed that her son had gone to MSKB College for some work on Monday, December 16. While he was returning home, the accused dragged him and beat him up. She alleged that the attackers not only physically and emotionally abused Hasan but also stole Rs 2,000 from him.

Speaking on the case, Nagar police station in-charge Sharat Kumar stated that the arrests of the accused will be made based on video footage, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.