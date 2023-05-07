Man assaulted in Rajasthan for urging girls to watch ‘The Kerala Story’

Jodhpur: A man here was allegedly beaten up and threatened for posting positive reviews about the controversial film “The Kerala Story” on his social media account and urging people, especially young women, to watch it, police said on Sunday.

Police have detained a minor in the case.

A police officer said a complaint was filed by the victim, a member of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), at the Mandir police station and an FIR was registered against three people.

Also Read

“The victim told police that he was returning home Saturday night when he was stopped by the three men and accused him of insulting their community by praising the film on his WhatsApp status,” ACP Derawar Singh said.

“They also threatened him with dire consequences and assaulted him,” he said.

The incident is being probed, he added.