Man attempts to enter Hyderabad airport with cancelled ticket, detained

Hyderabad: An Australian national of Indian origin was detained by CISF personnel after attempting to enter the Hyderabad airport with a cancelled ticket.

The accused has been identified as Sai Ram Reddy, a software professional.

According to a TOI report, the accused initially booked a return ticket for Tuesday but cancelled it due to personal reasons. While his wife and children were scheduled to fly out on a Singapore Airlines flight at 11:10 pm, the accused accompanied them to the airport to see them off.

At the departure gate, Hyderabad airport police intercepted him after verifying that his ticket had been cancelled.

A petty case was filed and he was later released.

Also Read Passenger held at Hyderabad Airport for theft

Earlier, a passenger at Hyderabad airport was arrested for allegedly stealing from another traveller’s bag in the departure area near the washroom.

The accused has been identified as Tarun Bali. He was scheduled to board an Indigo flight to Kolkata but was detained following a complaint by Gajjala Yogananda, a fellow passenger travelling to Delhi.

According to a TOI report, the incident occurred on January 6, when Yoganand discovered his hand baggage missing near Boarding Gate 17. He then alerted Hyderabad airport police, leading to an investigation.

The accused reportedly removed Rs 50,000 in cash and an iPhone from the bag discarding the phone in a dustbin near Gate 11 and abandoning the bag in a washroom at Gate 12. Hyderabad airport police recovered the stolen items which were returned to Yoganand.

He subsequently filed a formal complaint and reported the incident via the 100 helpline. For security reasons, Indigo offloaded the accused handing him over to the Hyderabad airport police for further investigation.

A case was registered under section 303(2) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).