Man beaten to death over financial dispute in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old private employee was beaten to death over a financial dispute in Saraswathiguda, Kandukur Mandal in Rangareddy district, on Saturday night, March 22.

The victim has been identified as M Sudhakar.

According to local reports, the victim was intercepted by brothers K Vinay and K Sekhar near his residence while riding his bike. The assailants knocked him down, attacked him with sticks, and fled.

Upon noticing the incident, locals rushed him to a private hospital in Tukkuguda, where he succumbed to his injuries the same night.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had recently been loaned money to Shashikala, Vinay, and Sekhar’s sister. After she refused to repay, an argument broke out on Friday night. Soon after Sudhakar left, her brothers chased him on a bike, hit him from behind, and assaulted him.

A case has been registered and police are attempting to trace the accused.

Further investigation is ongoing.







