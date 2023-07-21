Man beheads sister, walks around with severed head in UP

After committing the crime on Friday afternoon, the accused was seen walking out of the village, carrying his sister's severed head in his hands.

Barabanki: In a shocking incident, a youth severed the head of his sister following an argument between the two.

The incident took place in Mithwara village. After committing the crime on Friday afternoon, the accused was seen walking out of the village, carrying his sister’s severed head in his hands.

The villagers who saw him informed the police, after which he was taken into custody. The police also took the body of the deceased and sent it for post mortem.

The accused is currently being questioned in the matter.

