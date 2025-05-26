Man beheads woman in Telangana, surrenders before police

The motive behind the murder is still not clear.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th May 2025 10:06 pm IST
The image shows a man and a police officer. There is a sickle on the ground
Murder accused who beheaded a woman surrenders before police.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man beheaded a woman in Chandurthi mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district, Telangana.

A video of the murder accused, Darjaga, walking with a sickle, surrendering to the police, has emerged online. In the video, he confesses to having hacked the woman and beheaded her.

Local reports suggest that the deceased woman, whose identity is unknown, was returning home. The motive behind the murder is still not clear. Siasat.com tried to reach the Chandurthi police, but the officials did not respond.

MS Creative School

This copy will be updated as and when a response is received.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th May 2025 10:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button