Man beheads woman in Telangana, surrenders before police

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man beheaded a woman in Chandurthi mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district, Telangana.
A video of the murder accused, Darjaga, walking with a sickle, surrendering to the police, has emerged online. In the video, he confesses to having hacked the woman and beheaded her.
Local reports suggest that the deceased woman, whose identity is unknown, was returning home. The motive behind the murder is still not clear. Siasat.com tried to reach the Chandurthi police, but the officials did not respond.
