Man beheads woman in Telangana, surrenders before police

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man beheaded a woman in Chandurthi mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district, Telangana.

A video of the murder accused, Darjaga, walking with a sickle, surrendering to the police, has emerged online. In the video, he confesses to having hacked the woman and beheaded her.

In a shocking incident, a man beheaded a woman in Chandurthi mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana. He later surrendered before the police @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/MVqpeGkEnq — Veena Nair (@ve_nair) May 26, 2025

Local reports suggest that the deceased woman, whose identity is unknown, was returning home. The motive behind the murder is still not clear. Siasat.com tried to reach the Chandurthi police, but the officials did not respond.

This copy will be updated as and when a response is received.