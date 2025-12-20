Man bloodied after being assaulted by Air India pilot at Delhi airport

Delhi: An Air India pilot allegedly attacked a passenger, leaving him bloodied after he used the staff-only security checkpoint with a 4-month-old daughter.

According to the X post shared by Ankit Dewan, Captain Virender Sejwal had assaulted him near Terminal 1 of the airport and even called him an “unpadh” (uneducated), for using the security check designed for staff.

Explaining the incident, Dewan said that originally, his family of four, his wife, a 7-year-old daughter, and the 4-month-old in the stroller were guided towards a security check that is used by the staff. However, most of the employees were cutting in line, including Capt. Sejwal.

“The staff was cutting the queue ahead of me. On calling them out, Capt. Virender, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was anpadh (uneducated), and couldn’t read the signs that said this entry was for staff,” he wrote.

The incident soon turned violent after an argument broke out between them.

“Not able to exercise restraint, the AIX (Air India Express) pilot proceeded to physically assault me, leaving me bloody. The blood in the photograph on his shirt is also mine.”

AIX Pilot, Capt. Vijender Sejwal pic.twitter.com/Ntp1pnDgdb — Ankit Dewan (@ankitdewan) December 19, 2025

First aid arrives after 45 minutes

Dewan claimed that the situation at the airport was grossly mishandled. After the assault, when his wife requested for first aid, an employee came without equipment, stating Dewan had to be taken to the medical centre to treat his injuries. However, the airport’s Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) would not permit them to cross the security to reach the medical centre, delaying the process by 45 minutes.

“So after some 45 minutes, a suitcase was hauled in with medicines, and then I was given First Aid. Isn’t it simply appalling state of affairs at @DelhiAirport? What if someone needed it urgently? Have you ever heard of an emergency responder showing up empty handed?”

The pilot had reportedly claimed to be a pilot from Alliance Air and told the CISF personnel, “Main issko maar ke aata hu.” (I will come back after hitting him) Dewan alleged that the CISF took no action even after hearing the statement.

Dewan added that he was “forced to write a letter” to resolve the matter.

“It was either write that letter, or miss my flight and throw the 1.2 lakhs holiday bookings down the drain,” he wrote.

He further questioned, “Delhi Police, why can’t I file a complaint after coming back? Must I sacrifice my money too, to seek justice? Will the CCTV footage disappear in the 2 days till I make it back to Delhi?”

Dewan said that his 7-year-old daughter was traumatised after seeing him assaulted and remains scared.

Air India responds

Since the incident has exploded all over X, Air India responded, stating that the pilot was traveling as a passenger on a different airline. While issuing an apology, they condemned the actions of the said pilot.

“The concerned employee has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, and appropriate action will be taken pending thorough investigation. While we refrain from public comments while due process is followed, please be assured this matter has our highest attention,” The airline wrote in a statement.

@ankitdewan We profoundly regret this incident at Delhi Airport, involving one of our employees who was traveling as a passenger on another airline. We extend our heartfelt empathy for the distress it has caused, and strongly condemn such behaviour. The concerned employee has… — Air India Express (@AirIndiaX) December 19, 2025

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also taken “serious cognizance” of the issue.

They wrote, “A formal enquiry has been ordered. Detailed reports have been sought from BCAS and CISF.”