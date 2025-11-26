Man booked for altercation with traffic police in Hyderabad

The traffic cop had reportedly pulled up the accused for wrong parking.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th November 2025 1:58 pm IST|   Updated: 26th November 2025 2:44 pm IST
Man gets into an altercation with Hyderabad traffic police
Man gets into an altercation with Hyderabad traffic police

Hyderabad: A man was booked for an altercation with a Hyderabad traffic police personnel on Monday, November 24.

The incident occurred at Masab Tank on Tuesday afternoon when a bike rider was stopped by the traffic policeman identified as Venkatesh. In the video, the accused is heard saying,” Muh phodtey bolay aap, (You said, you’ll break my face, so come on do it).” The accused also questioned Venkatesh for puling out the bike keys.

The traffic cop had reportedly pulled up the accused for wrong parking. The pillion rider with the accused started recording a video of the incident.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Upon noticing the pillion rider, Venkatesh said, “Phone kheecho pehle, (Remove that phone first).” The accused was allegedly angry after Venkatesh pulled out the key from his bike.

Venkatesh asked the man not to touch him. Following the incident, Venkatesh filed a complaint against the accused at the Nampally police station.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nampally police said, “The incident occurred at Masabtank and the accused has been booked for obstructing the duties of a police officer.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th November 2025 1:58 pm IST|   Updated: 26th November 2025 2:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button