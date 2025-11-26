Man booked for altercation with traffic police in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man was booked for an altercation with a Hyderabad traffic police personnel on Monday, November 24.

The incident occurred at Masab Tank on Tuesday afternoon when a bike rider was stopped by the traffic policeman identified as Venkatesh. In the video, the accused is heard saying,” Muh phodtey bolay aap, (You said, you’ll break my face, so come on do it).” The accused also questioned Venkatesh for puling out the bike keys.

The traffic cop had reportedly pulled up the accused for wrong parking. The pillion rider with the accused started recording a video of the incident.

Upon noticing the pillion rider, Venkatesh said, “Phone kheecho pehle, (Remove that phone first).” The accused was allegedly angry after Venkatesh pulled out the key from his bike.

Venkatesh asked the man not to touch him. Following the incident, Venkatesh filed a complaint against the accused at the Nampally police station.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nampally police said, “The incident occurred at Masabtank and the accused has been booked for obstructing the duties of a police officer.”