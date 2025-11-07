Hyderabad: 1.4 kg ganja seized in Nampally, two arrested.

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths on Friday, November 7, caught two people at Nampally and seized 1.4 kilograms of ganja from them.
On specific information, the State Task Force A team caught Kamala and Dasharath, who had brought the ganja from A.P. and were planning to sell it in the city.
One more person, U Pinki, is absconding in the case. The worth of seized ganja is around Rs 40,000.
The two individuals, along with the property, were handed over to the Nampally P&E Station for further action.