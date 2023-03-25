Man booked for editing, posting objectional picture of CEO on WhatsApp group

According to the complaint filed by a 44-year-old woman, CEO of a startup company, Sumit, one worker of her company created a group on WhatsApp a few days ago. He also added her to the group.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th March 2023 10:20 pm IST
Hyderabad: Principal, staff booked in Narsingi student suicide case
Representative Image

Gurugram: A man was booked for allegedly editing his company’s CEO picture and posting it on a WhatsApp group, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by a 44-year-old woman, CEO of a startup company, Sumit, one worker of her company created a group on WhatsApp a few days ago. He also added her to the group.

“After some days I was surprised to see my edited objectionable photo in the group. I talked about this to my friends and my husband. It was revealed that the photo which was posted in the group was edited by Sumit to make it nude and objectionable and posted in the group,” she said.

Also Read
‘WhatsApp univ’: J&K Guv mocked for ‘Gandhi didn’t have law degree’ remark

The accused was also stalking me for some days and I want action against the accused, the complainant added.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 354-D (stalking) of the IPC and sections 66-C, 67-A of the IT act at a police station, west on Friday.

“As per the complaint an FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. Further probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon,” said inspector Poonam Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of women police station, west.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th March 2023 10:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button