Man booked for obscene social media comment on CM Shinde

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has registered a case against a person for allegedly posting an obscene comment against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Facebook, an official said on Saturday.

According to the complainant, a 56-year-old woman resident of Andheri, the Facebook account on which the obscene comment was posted is in the name of a Shiv Sena (UBT) activist, the official said.

The complainant is the coordinator of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the Andheri assembly constituency.

She came across the obscene comment while reading a news report online. The post was intended to insult the modesty of a woman, the official said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman ), 153- A (1) (Promoting enmity between two groups) of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, he said.

This is the second offence registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) activists in the three days.