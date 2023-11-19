Man booked for obscene social media comment on CM Shinde

The complainant is the coordinator of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the Andheri assembly constituency.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th November 2023 8:22 am IST
Hyderabad: 2 booked for burning crackers in bike rally, violating MCC in Malakpet
Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has registered a case against a person for allegedly posting an obscene comment against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Facebook, an official said on Saturday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to the complainant, a 56-year-old woman resident of Andheri, the Facebook account on which the obscene comment was posted is in the name of a Shiv Sena (UBT) activist, the official said.

Also Read

The complainant is the coordinator of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the Andheri assembly constituency.

MS Education Academy

She came across the obscene comment while reading a news report online. The post was intended to insult the modesty of a woman, the official said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman ), 153- A (1) (Promoting enmity between two groups) of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, he said.

This is the second offence registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) activists in the three days.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th November 2023 8:22 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button