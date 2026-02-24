Man booked for ‘triple talaq’ over phone, cruelty to wife in Kerala

Accused allegedly demanded additional dowry and began creating problems, forcing the woman to live separately in the Muvattupuzha area.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 24th February 2026 3:10 pm IST
AI Generated Image

Kochi: A case has been registered against a 32-year-old man for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq over the phone and subjecting his wife to cruelty, police said on Tuesday, February 24.

The case was registered on Monday at the Muvattupuzha police station under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with a husband or his relatives subjecting a woman to cruelty.

It was also registered under Sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which makes talaq void and illegal and prescribes punishment for pronouncing it.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The accused has been identified as Suhail, a native of Karthikappally taluk in Alappuzha district.

Police said the couple got married on September 18, 2016, following Muslim religious customs, and lived together as husband and wife.

According to the complaint, after the marriage, Suhail allegedly demanded additional dowry and began creating problems, forcing the woman to live separately in the Muvattupuzha area.

MS Admissions 2026-27

She reportedly stayed in hostels and rented houses during this period.

Police said that on May 21, 2025, around 9 pm, the accused allegedly made obscene and abusive phone calls to the woman and threatened to kill her and her family members.

Later, he allegedly sent an SMS from another phone number stating that he had divorced her by pronouncing talaq.

The complainant has alleged that she was continuously subjected to physical and mental cruelty. Police said further investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 24th February 2026 3:10 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button