Man brutally attacked in Ranchi for refusing to chant religious slogan

In yet another incident of attacks on minorities, a Muslim man was brutally assaulted by a group of Hindutva supporters after he refused to chant Jai Shri Ram. The incident occurred in Jharkhand’s Ranchi on Monday night, July 29.

According to the reports, in the Hindipidhi area of the city around 11 pm, the victim identified as Obedullah Hasnain, was confronted by a group of 4 to 5 Hindutva supporters who forced him to chant “Jai Sri Ram”. When Hasnain refused to comply with their order, the group was subjected to severe physical violence.

Despite sustaining significant injuries, Hasnain managed to escape from the scene.

While speaking to the media, Hasnain named several individuals in his complaint, specifically accusing Vishnu, Karan, Golu, and Hrithik, along with other unidentified assailants.

“I escaped from the assailants and rushed home. Upon noting my severe condition, my family took me to the Hindipidhi police station where we lodged an FIR against them,” said Hasnain.