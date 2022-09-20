Man carrying 1 kg gold inside his stomach arrested at Karipur airport

The accused has been identified as Naufal (36), a native of Variamkode in the Malappuram district. He arrived at Karipur airport from Dubai on September 19.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Published: 20th September 2022 2:42 pm IST
Man carrying 1 kg gold inside his stomach arrested at Karipur airport
Representational image

Karipur : One person was arrested at Karipur airport, who was carrying one kilogram of gold inside four capsules in his stomach.

The accused has been identified as Naufal (36), a native of Variamkode in the Malappuram district. He arrived at Karipur airport from Dubai on September 19.

He tried to smuggle 1.063 Kg of gold by concealing it as 4 capsules of the gold compound in his rectum.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘Definition of dignity has changed with time’, SC observes during hearing on hijab row

The police carried out a thorough inspection of his body and luggage but failed to recover the gold.

Following this, Naufal was taken to a private hospital at Kondotty and was subjected to a detailed medical examination. The X-ray revealed four capsules containing gold inside his stomach.

This is the 59th gold smuggling case being reported at Karipur airport within the past few months.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button