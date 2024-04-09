Man carrying gun garlands Karnataka CM, BJP slams Congress for ‘rowdyism’

Bengaluru: An incident of a man, with a gun tucked in his trousers, garlanding Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while he was campaigning for the Congress in the Bengaluru South Constituency was reported on Monday, stirring controversy.

The BJP has condemned the incident and demanded that the Election Commission initiate action against CM Siddaramaiah.

The incident happened here at Bhairasandra when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accompanied by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and his daughter Sowmya Reddy, the Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate for Bengaluru South seat, was holding a roadshow.

The man, later identified as Riyaz, climbed on the vehicle and while he was garlanding the Chief Minister, people noticed a gun tucked in his trousers. Even after the gun was exposed, he continued to garland other dignitaries standing beside Siddaramaiah.

A video of the incident went viral on social media drawing criticism from the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka’s Leader of Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka said that Congress workers carrying guns with them have proved that hooliganism prevails in the state.

Ashoka said weapons should be deposited with the authorities one month prior to elections.

“As the Congress government is in power, its workers by pressurizing the police are wandering with guns in their pockets. This is the rowdyism unleashed by the Congress. They have passed on a message by garlanding the CM that they will not follow any law in the state,” the LoP added.

Terming it a serious security lapse, Ashoka said, “Tomorrow people might carry bombs. I had spoken about the collapse of law and order in the state on the floor of the Assembly. The incident proves it. The people are expecting a response from the government. The BJP will file a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard.”

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said that it is a “concerning development”.

“After the model code of conduct is implemented, the police must collect the weapons from individuals. Why the police had not taken the gun from this person is a question to be answered,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Bengaluru South DCP Lokesh Jagalasar said that the police have taken one Riyaz into custody in connection with the case and inquiring.

According to police, Riyaz had taken permission from the Police Department to keep the gun with him during the election period citing threat to his life. However, it is being investigated why he carried the gun close to the Chief Minister.