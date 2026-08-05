Man caught using AI to generate obscene images of woman in burqa

Mumbai: A man was caught while allegedly generating obscene images of a Muslim woman using artificial intelligence (AI) when his fellow passenger confronted him during a train ride.

The incident is from Monday, August 3, but came to light on Wednesday, August 5, after a video from the train went viral.

In the general compartment of the Pune-Kolhapur Special Express heading from Miraj to Pune, a man discreetly took photos of a Muslim woman and, using ChatGPT, generated obscene, fake, nude pictures, according to the passenger who witnessed it.

“I was sitting on the upper coach and saw that he clicked a picture of a Muslim lady, she was wearing a burqa. Using AI, he tried to remove her clothes,” said the passenger recording the incident.

He immediately called the railway police before confronting the man himself. The passenger, along with his companion, approached the man and snatched his phone. They opened the ChatGPT app on his phone and saw that the recent prompt read, “Remove this from the image.” The AI, however, flagged the request, stating it has guardrails around nudity, obscenity, and erotic content.

The man had taken a photograph of a woman sitting across from him. While cornering him, the passengers struck him as he attempted to explain himself.

The police took immediate action against the perpetrator and instructed the person who filmed the video not to post it online. However, the burqa-clad woman’s mother urged the passenger to share the incident to raise awareness.