Man charred to death in Telangana chemical company lab explosion

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a chemist working at a chemical company in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district was charred to death when a chemical triggered a blast while he was at work on Friday, February 20, 2026.

The CCTV footage shows Dhara Pawan (35), a chemist at VJ Sai Chemical Labs located in Dothigudem village of Bhoodan Pochampally mandal, working on a stored chemical inside a drum inside a lab, when the blast was triggered.

In a fraction of a second, his body was completely engulfed in flames, leaving no scope for survival. The police identified the body with the help of his family members. The deceased is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son.

The blast led the chemicals stored inside the drums to flow out of the lab, leaving a strong smell emanating from the company’s premises. Two fire engines that were rushed to the spot extinguished the flames.

The incident in the laboratory happened during the lunch hour when there was nobody except Pawan working inside the lab. Otherwise, the death toll could have been higher.

There were allegations that the company management had tried to keep the incident under wraps. Questions were also being raised about the body not being taken out of Block 4, even four hours after the incident.

Choutuppal Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who inspected the spot, told media persons that a case has been registered and an investigation is on to determine the cause of the accident.

There are around 10 chemical companies located in Bhudan Pochampally mandal, where, according to the locals, such incidents have been happening from time to time, but the managements of these companies have not been taking enough precautions.

On June 30, 2025, a reactor blast at Sigachi Chemicals in Hyderabad’s Pashamylaram Industrial Area near Patancheru had triggered a massive fire, claiming the lives of 54 workers.

Several workers were working near the reactor when it exploded. Migrant workers from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and other states were employed in the industrial unit.

According to witnesses, such was the impact of the explosion that workers were tossed in the air and fell several meters away. The manufacturing unit in the factory collapsed under the impact of the blast, while fire spread to the adjoining building within the factory premises.

Also Read Telangana chemical plant blast: Sigachi Industries CEO arrested

The Managing Director & CEO of Sigachi Industries, Amit Raj Sinha, was arrested in connection with the explosion, as the accused number 2 in the case on December 28, 2025. A case of culpable homicide was registered against six persons, all from the pharmaceutical company.

The arrest came following the Telangana High Court directing immediate action against the Sigachi management, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a group of retired scientists. The court described that chemical fire explosion as the biggest industrial mishap in Telangana.



