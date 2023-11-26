Man charred to death as car catches fire in Hyderabad, probe on

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was charred to death inside his vehicle after it caught fire on the Outer Ring Road, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on the Outer Ring Road near Adibatla.

The victim was identified as Venkatesh, a resident of Kodada of Nalgonda district. The victim, whose charred body was found inside the vehicle, was identified after the police verified the car registration.

Police said the victim’s family has been informed. Venkatesh had left Kodada for Hyderabad on Saturday evening. The fire erupted while the car was stationary near the Outer Ring Road, leading to his fatal burns.

Investigators are probing whether the fire was deliberately set or occurred accidentally. The investigative team is diligently working on-site to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident.