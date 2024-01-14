Man detained for breaching security and hugging Virat Kohli during T20 match

A police official said that the youth had a ticket for the match and entered the Holkar Stadium from Narendra Hirwani Gate.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th January 2024 11:29 pm IST
Man hug Virat Kohli during T20 match
Indore: A young man was detained after he defied the security arrangements and reached cricketer Virat Kohli and hugged him during the India-Afghanistan T20 match at Holkar Stadium in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Sunday, police said.

At that time, the star batsman was fielding on the ground.

After detaining him, cops took the young man to Tukoganj police station.

He said that the young man seemed to be a big Kohli fan and entered the ground by climbing the fence of the spectators’ gallery with the desire to meet the player.

The officer said that the youth was being interrogated.

Further steps will be taken in the case on the basis of interrogation, the official said.

In Indore, India beat Afghanistan by six wickets.

