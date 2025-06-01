Man dies after being run over by police vehicle in Kashmir

A police vehicle allegedly hit a man and his daughter in the Khumani Chowk in the Bemina area in Jammu & Kashmir, resulting in his death on Friday, May 30.

The man, identified as Ali Mohammad Joo, was returning home with his daughter on a scooter when the speeding police vehicle hit them.

Recounting the event, Ali’s daughter spoke to Maktoob Media, alleging that the van ran over her father, crushing his chest. He died on the spot.

The family further alleges that after Ali’s body was taken to the hospital, authorities tried to pass off a heart attack as the cause of his death.

An FIR was reportedly registered after intense protests from Ali’s family and neighbours. However, the J&K police claims that they took immediate cognisance of the incident, registered an FIR and detained the driver of the police vehicle, Kashmir Observer reports.

FIR has been filed under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 125(A) (negligence that endangers human life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).