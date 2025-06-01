Gulzar Hussain’s quiet devotion keeps Dia-Nag Shiv temple alive in Kashmir

In the heart of Kashmir’s Budgam district, Gulzar Hussain, a Muslim resident, has devoted decades of his life to maintaining the historic Dia-Nag Shiv Temple, standing as a living symbol of Kashmir’s enduring tradition of communal harmony.

Every morning, after offering prayers at the local mosque, Gulzar heads to the centuries-old temple. There, he sweeps the grounds, tends to the area, and lights an oil lamp before the temple’s sanctum.

“Even if they can’t visit often, I want them to feel blessed when they come,” Gulzar told local media, speaking about the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community, many of whom were forced to leave the valley in the early 1990s amid the insurgency.

Though the Dia-Nag Shiv Temple sees fewer visitors today, it remains a vital symbol of Kashmir’s pluralistic heritage. Both locals and Kashmiri Pandits have expressed deep gratitude for Gulzar’s steadfast dedication.

Gulzar’s efforts send a quiet yet powerful message: beyond politics and conflict, respect and a shared history continue to unite communities.