Once against Article 370 abrogation, Salman Khurshid now says its beneficial for J&K

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid remarked the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 ended a “major problem” in Jammu and Kashmir and brought prosperity to the region.

This comes despite the Congress party, and Khurshid himself, having strongly opposed the move when it was first made by the Modi government.

"Kashmir had a major problem for a long time. Much of that was reflected in the thinking of the government in an article called 370 of the Constitution, which somehow gave an impression that it was separate from the rest of the country. But Article…"

Khurshid made these remarks in Indonesia during a diplomatic visit. He was speaking to members of think tanks and academic institutions as part of an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation.

“Kashmir had a big problem for a long time,” Khurshid said. “Article 370 made it seem like it was separate from the rest of India. But now, Article 370 is gone.”

He added that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved since then. He pointed to the 65 percent voter turnout in recent elections and the formation of an elected government in the Union Territory.

“There is now an elected government in Kashmir,” he said. “Some people want to undo the changes that brought peace and development to the region. That wouldn’t be a good idea.”

The Indian delegation visiting Southeast Asia includes MPs from various parties, such as the BJP, TMC, CPI(M), and Congress. They are travelling to Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore as part of India’s diplomatic outreach after Operation Sindoor.