Only Rahul Gandhi can defeat Pakistan and China: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that only Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had the power to defeat Pakistan and China and protect India against foreign attacks.

Addressing a public gathering after holding ‘Jai Hind’ rally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Thursday, May 29, CM Revanth questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who convened an all-party meet after the Pahalgam terror attack, failed to convene the same before declaring a ceasefire.

“We all held a candlelight rally, Tirangan rally and offered our support to PM Modi. Our leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, attended the all-party meeting and extended full support to the Centre and made it clear India should fight against Pakistan to merge the PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) with India,” he said.

“However, four days after Operation Sindoor, the Modi government hurriedly called off the military operation and declared a ceasefire. Why did the government not seek the suggestions or opinions of other parties before making such an important announcement?” the chief minister questioned.

He recalled the courage and leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying in 1967, she had sent a strong message to the world by declaring war on China.

He further highlighted her strength during the 1971 war with Pakistan. “When Pakistan attacked India, the Indian armed forces stood firm. At the time, the US President Richard Nixon warned that America would support Pakistan, but Indira Gandhi boldly challenged him to go ahead if he dared,” the chief minister said.

“She not only defeated Pakistan but also led to the creation of Bangladesh,” he added.

CM Revanth spoke about the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in June 2020, which led to the martyrdom of at least 20 Indian soldiers.

“When Indian Army official Colonel B Santosh Kumar was martyred in the Galwan Valley clash, PM Modi did not utter a word. This proves only a leader with courage and determination prepares the war strategy,” he said.

Colonel B Santosh Kumar hailed from Huzurabad district of Telangana. He was the commanding officer of 16 Bihar deployed in Galwan Valley (Eastern Ladakh) during Operation Snow Leopard. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra on January 26, 2021, the second-highest military decoration in India.

He also spoke on how 36 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district lost their lives in cross-border shelling in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. “When innocent lives were lost, what were you (PM Modi) doing?” he questioned.

Revanth also pointed out the recent controversy over Rafale fighter jets and how the Union government failed to give a proper response. “There has been no discussion on how many Rafale fighter jets were downed in Operation Sindoor, despite spending thousands of crores on its purchase,” he remarked.

He said that when it came to India’s security and sovereignty, Congress always stood ahead.