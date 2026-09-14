Man dies after clash with Ganesh idol vendors in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old man died following a clash over the purchase of a Ganesh idol near Jodimetla under the Pocharam IT Corridor police station limits on Sunday, September 13.

According to reports, Kiran, a resident of Chowdariguda, had gone to Jodimetla along with some others to purchase a Ganesh idol. An argument reportedly broke out between the group and the idol sellers over the price and purchase, which later escalated into a physical clash.

During the altercation, Kiran was allegedly assaulted by some of the sellers. He sustained serious injuries and was shifted to Surya Hospital for treatment. However, his condition deteriorated and he died while undergoing treatment, doctors said.

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One of the idol sellers, identified as Chogaram from Rajasthan, also sustained injuries in the clash.

Following Kiran’s death, his family members, relatives and friends staged a protest on the Warangal-Hyderabad National Highway near Jodimetla, demanding stringent action against those responsible for the assault. The protest led to tension on the busy road for some time.

Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Kiran’s body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem. A murder case has been registered and an investigation is underway.