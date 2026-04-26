Man dies after falling from rooftop in Nirmal, police yet to establish identity

His body has been shifted to the mortuary of Nirmal government hospital.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 26th April 2026 1:55 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: An unidentified man jumped from the roof of a house in Shantinagar Colony within the limits of Nirmal Town Police Station on Sunday, April 26.

The incident occurred at around 3 am when the owner of the house, Yellaiah, suspected that someone was on his roof and went up to check. He found a man there, and when he tried to ask him who he was, the man reportedly jumped from the roof of the three-storey building.

The unidentified man suffered serious injuries to his head and died. His body has been shifted to the mortuary of Nirmal government hospital.

Subhan Bakery

“No one in the area knows who the man is. We are trying to gather details on him; however, no case has been registered in this matter,” an official from Nirmal Town police told Siasat.com.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 26th April 2026 1:55 pm IST

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