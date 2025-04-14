Man dies after falling into crushing machine in Medchal

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh was killed in a tragic accident at Girmapur, Medchal, on Monday morning, April 14.
The victim has been identified as Manish Singh.
According to reports, the victim had been operating a robot silicon crusher machine for the past three years, slipped and fell into the machine around 8 am, resulting in his death on the spot.
Despite his co-workers’ efforts to help, Singh was already dead when they reached him.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.