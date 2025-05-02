Man dies as car hits median on Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad: A man died in an accident on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the early hours of Friday, May 2 after his car crashed into a median.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old D Thirumalesh. The incident occurred while he was returning to the city from Shamshabad. According to the police, the victim who was driving the car rashly, lost control and crashed into a median.

The impact of the crash was sever as the car flipped several times before coming to a halt. Thirumalesh suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot. After being alerted, the Adibatla police rushed to the spot and took up rescue operation. Due to the impact of the mishap, the car was heavily damaged.

Speaking to Siasat.com Adibatla circle inspector Raghavender Reddy said that a case of death due to negligence under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) had been booke. “The accident occurred around 4:30-5:00 am in the morning, the car was moving at a high speed and the driver fell asleep,” he added.