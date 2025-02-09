Man dies in accident in Hyderabad’s Malakpet

Hyderabad: A man died in an accident in Hyderabad’s Malakpet on Saturday, February 8 after ramming a truck from behind.

The victim was identified as Mohammed Ismail, a resident of Chanchalguda. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Malakpet police said, “Ismail rammed into the truck from behind and suffered grievous injuries. He died on the spot.”

A case has been registered under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).

on January 15, a 24-year-old died in an accident in Hyderabad’s Malakpet while going to meet his friend.

The victim was identified as Mahesh Kumar. He was a vegetable vendor and a resident of Saidabad. While passing near the Officer’s Mess function hall Mahesh lost control of his scooter and collided with an electric pole. The impact left Mahesh with severe injuries.

Although passersby immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.