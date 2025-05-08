Man dies in accident in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A man died in an accident in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar on Thursday, May 8. The accident occurred early morning.

The accident occurred when a car’s tyre was punctured on Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Himayatsagar. The driver then called the ORR recovery vehicle and sought help from them.

The victim was identified as Shiva Keshav, a towing vehicle driver who came to repair the car.

Also Read Hyderabad: CCMB scientists discover key role of protein dynamics in gene control

“Shiva and his colleague were standing on the road and trying to replace the tyre of the car when a speeding SUV came and hit Shiva at high speed. He died on the spot due to injuries,” said the police.

A case of death due to negligent driving has been registered under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the car driver.