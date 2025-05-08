Man dies in accident in Rajendranagar

The victim was identified as Shiva Keshav, a towing vehicle driver who came to repair the car.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th May 2025 9:33 am IST
Hyderabad: A man died in an accident in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar on Thursday, May 8. The accident occurred early morning.

The accident occurred when a car’s tyre was punctured on Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Himayatsagar. The driver then called the ORR recovery vehicle and sought help from them.

“Shiva and his colleague were standing on the road and trying to replace the tyre of the car when a speeding SUV came and hit Shiva at high speed. He died on the spot due to injuries,” said the police.

A case of death due to negligent driving has been registered under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the car driver.

