Man dies in parents’ arms after ambulance runs out of oxygen

Mandla: A 21-year-old man suffering from a kidney ailment died after the government ambulance he was being transported in allegedly ran out of oxygen in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district, prompting health officials to launch an inquiry.

A purported video of the incident, which occurred on July 27, surfaced on social media on Friday, July 31.

A 21-year-old man suffering from a kidney ailment died after the government ambulance he was being transported in allegedly ran out of oxygen in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, prompting health officials to launch an inquiry. pic.twitter.com/gmiosOQ8Ry — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 31, 2026

The patient, a resident of Sunhera Mal village under Bamhani police station limits, had been undergoing regular dialysis at the district hospital, officials said.

According to the family, he was taken to the community health centre at Bamhani on July 27 after his condition deteriorated.

They claimed that doctors put him on oxygen and referred him to the district hospital, but the oxygen supply in the ambulance ran out during the journey, following which he died in his father’s lap.

A video of the incident, which is doing rounds on social media, shows the man lying on a stretcher inside the ambulance with his father by his side.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr DJ Mohanty said that a four-member inquiry committee was constituted after the matter came to the department’s notice.

“The committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest so that appropriate action can be taken against those found responsible,” Mohanty said.