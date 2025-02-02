Man dies of cardiac arrest on RTC bus in Hyderabad

Passenger suffers cardiac arrest on last seat of RTC bus.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd February 2025 12:25 pm IST
COVID-19 survivers at 5 times higher risk of cardiac death: Telangana IMA
Representative Image Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 63-year-old man suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while traveling on a RTC bus on Saturday.

The deceased who is identified as Shetty Balaraju was a farmer from Janwada in Ranga Reddy district.

Passenger suffers cardiac arrest on last seat of RTC bus in Hyderabad

According to reports, Balaraju was on board a RTC bus traveling from Mehdipatnam to Shankarpally when he suddenly collapsed on his seat at the back of the bus.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Fellow passengers noticed his condition and immediately alerted the driver.

Also Read
Video: Man dies of cardiac arrest while shopping in Hyderabad

Driver’s swift action could not save victim

Upon realizing the emergency, the driver of RTC bus traveling from Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam quickly diverted the vehicle to the nearest hospital.

Unfortunately, medical professionals declared Balaraju dead upon arrival.

MS Creative School

Authorities have launched an investigation to confirm the cause of death.

Preliminary reports suggest that Balaraju suffered a sudden cardiac arrest that resulted to his untimely demise.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd February 2025 12:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button