Man dies of cardiac arrest on RTC bus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 63-year-old man suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while traveling on a RTC bus on Saturday.

The deceased who is identified as Shetty Balaraju was a farmer from Janwada in Ranga Reddy district.

Passenger suffers cardiac arrest on last seat of RTC bus in Hyderabad

According to reports, Balaraju was on board a RTC bus traveling from Mehdipatnam to Shankarpally when he suddenly collapsed on his seat at the back of the bus.

Fellow passengers noticed his condition and immediately alerted the driver.

Also Read Video: Man dies of cardiac arrest while shopping in Hyderabad

Driver’s swift action could not save victim

Upon realizing the emergency, the driver of RTC bus traveling from Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam quickly diverted the vehicle to the nearest hospital.

Unfortunately, medical professionals declared Balaraju dead upon arrival.

Authorities have launched an investigation to confirm the cause of death.

Preliminary reports suggest that Balaraju suffered a sudden cardiac arrest that resulted to his untimely demise.