Man dies of heart attack at bank in Hyderabad’s Habsiguda

The man has been identified as Lakshminarayana, a retired employee residing in Nacharam.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th April 2026 6:23 pm IST
Man experiencing a heart attack collapses at a bank in Hyderabad, lying on the floor as staff and custome.
Man dies of heart attack at bank in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 72-year-old man died of a heart attack while filling out a deposit slip at the Punjab National Bank in Habsiguda on Wednesday, April 15.

The man has been identified as Lakshminarayana, a retired employee residing in Nacharam. He had visited the bank to deposit money, but passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the incident shows the man sitting at a desk with his documents when he suddenly starts to feel uneasy. As the woman sitting behind him gets up and goes out of the room, the man collapses from his seat and falls to the ground.

Subhan Bakery

Even though he was rushed to a hospital, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. OU City Police were informed of the incident, but no case was registered as it was a natural death.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th April 2026 6:23 pm IST

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