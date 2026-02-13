Man dies of heart attack at Vijay’s rally, AIADMK responds with coffin jibe

Chennai: A man reportedly died from a heart attack while attending a rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Friday, February 13, with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) taking a jibe saying people need to carry a coffin when attending the actor’s rallies.

A resident of Maharashtra, the man had a stent implanted last year due to a heart condition.

“A 37-year-old man from Maharashtra died after reportedly suffering from a heart attack during a political meeting held in Salem today. The deceased has been identified as Suraj, a native of Maharashtra,” Salem police officials told news agency ANI.

He had attended the TVK rally as a spectator but suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital seeking medical assistance, but was declared dead, the police said. “Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident,” the officials added.

He worked as a labourer in a silver-related field, according to the police. Suraj is survived by his wife and child.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan was quick to take a jab at Vijay and his party.

“Looks like to attend TVK rally in future one should carry his/her coffin,” he said in a post on X.

The death comes amid the scrutiny Vijay has faced since a stampede at his rally in September 2025 claimed nearly 40 lives. The incident had triggered condemnation from Opposition parties, with a case also registered. It was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Supreme Court after a petition was filed by the TVK seeking an independent inspection.

However, local media reports stated TVK’s rally in Salem had strict safety measures in place to avoid such incidents. The event had medical camps situated at various corners of the ground, vehicle checks at all entry points and a heavy police presence as well.