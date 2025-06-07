Man dies while boarding moving train at Secunderabad before honeymoon

The victim has been identified as Urakonda Sai, from Warangal.

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man died at the Secunderabad Railway Station while attempting to board a moving train en route to his honeymoon.

The victim has been identified as Urakonda Sai, from Warangal. He was travelling with his wife, relatives, and friends to Goa on the Vasco-da-Gama Express.

According to reports, the group had arrived at the station when the train’s departure was reportedly delayed. The victim stepped down from the coach to purchase a water bottle but could not return in time before the train began to move.

With his wife and brother-in-law still on board and the train restarting, Sai attempted to catch it but slipped while running alongside the moving coach. He fell between the train and the platform, sustaining critical injuries.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

As of now, no official statement has been issued by the Railway authorities.

