Man dies while rescuing woman from toilet pit in Kodagu

Madikeri: Two people died after being exposed to suspected toxic gas inside an old toilet pit in Hosathota village of Somwarpet taluk in Kodagu district on the evening of Monday, August 10.

The deceased have been identified as Nithya, 46, and Janardhan, 43, both from the same village.

According to preliminary information, Nithya had gone to a relative’s agricultural field to collect ginger for her household. While she was near the field, an old and unused toilet pit suddenly collapsed, causing her to fall into the pit.

On seeing Nithya fall, Janardhan reportedly rushed to her aid and entered the pit in an attempt to rescue her. However, he was allegedly overcome by toxic gases accumulated inside the confined space. Both Nithya and Janardhan died at the spot, police said.

Also Read Father kills minor daughters at Taj Bangalore, attempts suicide

The incident triggered panic among residents, who alerted the authorities. Personnel from the Somwarpet police station reached the village and inspected the spot. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the deaths.

The bodies were recovered from the pit and shifted to the Madikeri District Hospital for postmortem examination. Officials are expected to examine whether the victims died due to exposure to poisonous gases and establish the exact cause of death through medical reports.

The incident has also highlighted the danger posed by abandoned and poorly maintained toilet pits, particularly in rural areas. Police and local authorities are investigating whether the structure had been identified as unsafe earlier and whether any safety precautions had been taken.

Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda visited the hospital and met the bereaved families, offering his condolences.

Police said further investigation was underway, and additional details would emerge after the postmortem examination and inspection of the site.