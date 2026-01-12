Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man reportedly passed away due to a heart attack while watching Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi’s newly released film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu at a theatre in Hyderabad on Monday. The deceased is said to be around 50 years old.

According to media reports, the incident occurred at Arjun Theatre in Kukatpally on the opening day of the film’s theatrical release. The man has been identified as Anand Kumar, a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

The theatre staff alerted the police after noticing that the moviegoer collapsed during the screening. Police rushed to the spot, and the man was immediately shifted for medical attention. However, doctors later declared him dead, suspecting a cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

A deeply unfortunate incident at Arjun Theatre, Kukatpally.



Retired Assistant SI Anand Kumar collapsed during the screening of Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu.



Despite immediate medical attention, doctors later confirmed his demise, suspected to be due to a heart attack.



Further details regarding the incident are awaited, and an investigation is currently said to be underway.

Meanwhile, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, released worldwide on January 12, 2026. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is billed as a sleek action comedy and has opened to packed theatres across regions.