Man fatally struck by lorry while inspecting car damage on ORR

Hyderabad: In a freak turn of events, a man who stopped to inspect the damage to his car after a lorry hit it on Hyderabad’s ORR (Outer Ring Road) was crushed by another lorry, killing him instantly.

Kamuni Bharat was heading to Narasimha Swamy Temple in Kollapur with a friend, Vemula Shekar. When they neared the Pedda Golconda Flyover, a rashly driven lorry hit their car.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the front left wheels completely damaged. Bharat stepped out to inspect the damage and then contacted his younger brother, Sai Sachin, to arrange a cab for the rest of the journey.

Also Read Gold rates start surging amid wedding season in Hyderabad

However, another speeding lorry hit Bharat, causing grievous injuries. He died on the spot.

The Shamshabad police registered a case, and the investigation is underway.