Man fatally struck by lorry while inspecting car damage on ORR

The unfortunate incident occurred near Pedda Golconda Flyover

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 23rd November 2025 4:54 pm IST
Shamshabad police inspect the accident site
Accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a freak turn of events, a man who stopped to inspect the damage to his car after a lorry hit it on Hyderabad’s ORR (Outer Ring Road) was crushed by another lorry, killing him instantly.

Kamuni Bharat was heading to Narasimha Swamy Temple in Kollapur with a friend, Vemula Shekar. When they neared the Pedda Golconda Flyover, a rashly driven lorry hit their car.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the front left wheels completely damaged. Bharat stepped out to inspect the damage and then contacted his younger brother, Sai Sachin, to arrange a cab for the rest of the journey.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

However, another speeding lorry hit Bharat, causing grievous injuries. He died on the spot.

The Shamshabad police registered a case, and the investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 23rd November 2025 4:54 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button