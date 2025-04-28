Man found brutally murdered in bank lift at Himayathnagar

According to the police, based on the brutal manner of the murder, it appears the crime was committed due to old grudges.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 28th April 2025 6:28 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: A man was found murdered in a bank in Hyderabad’s Himayathnagar under the Domalguda police limits on Monday, April 28.

It is unclear when the incident occurred, but the body was discovered by the bank employees as they arrived at the building for work. The deceased lay in a pool of blood. After being alerted, central zone deputy commissioner of police Shilpawalli K arrived at the scene.

The clues team collected evidence. According to the police, based on the brutal manner of the murder, it appears the crime was committed due to old grudges.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. They plan to examine CCTV footage to identify the victim and the perpetrators.

