Man held for murder after body found in Himayatnagar lift shaft

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, April 29, for killing a homeless individual and dumping his body in a lift shaft at a bank in Himayathnagar.

The accused has been identified as Chepuri Narendar. He had been living on the streets around Domalguda and Chikkadpally since migrating to Hyderabad in 2011. He has a criminal history, including a 2014 theft case in Suryapet and a 2024 murder case under the Chikkadpally police.

The incident came to light on the morning of April 28, when a security guard discovered the body of the victim, identified as Ajay, in a trench dug for an elevator near a bank in Hyderabad. Ajay, known to frequent the area and sleep on the nearby footpath, had severe head injuries and was found in a pool of blood.

According to reports, the victim was seen in an altercation with an unidentified man the previous night. The fight was broken up by a supervisor from a nearby building and a local shopkeeper.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. They identified the accused and arrested him at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station while trying to flee Hyderabad.

During the interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to the murder of a homeless man and dumping his body in a lift shaft at a bank in Hyderabad.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(The headline has been updated for more accuracy.)